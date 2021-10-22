Family accuses Mobile police of excessive force after mother Tased at daughter’s birthday party

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A birthday celebration in Mobile came to a shocking end after a woman was Tased and her daughter, who was celebrating her 24th birthday, was arrested.

Maiya Russell was Tased by a Mobile police officer after she was threatened to be arrested at her daughter’s birthday party, Russell told WKRG News 5.

Mobile Police visited the home Thursday night at about 7 p.m. and told party members to turn down their music. Russell said they turned the music down, but a Mobile police officer unplugged their radio — that’s when things escalated. Video of the incident shows an argument between the family and the police.

In the video, Russell can be heard saying, “For what? For what? Tell me what I’m going to jail for! Go on and shoot me,” right before an officer used his Taser on her.

Russell describes her experience of being Tased: “I guess I didn’t go down fast enough. He started to come forward and stuck the whole Taser gun to my side, and Tased me again,” she said.

Russell said she experienced a seizure in the back of the police car after being Tased by the officer.

She and some of her family and friends went to Mobile Police Headquarters to voice their concerns to upper management and file a formal complaint. Russell and her family say they feel their accusations are being taken seriously by the Mobile Police Department.

Malethia Burrell, Russell’s daughter who was arrested by Mobile Police during the incident, was charged with attempt to elude, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, and failure to obey, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log.