MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual vigil in the Port City honors those lost due to senseless violence. The Crime Victims Vigil brings families who’ve lost loved ones together for an evening of healing.

The event usually takes place at Cooper Riverside Park, but stormy weather forced coordinators to change the location to Mobile’s Government Plaza.

The name of each person killed was read aloud by family members who attended the vigil. Along with the vigil, the event also brings several organizations together that provide resources to help grieving families.

Brenda and David Shank lost their son David. He was killed in Satsuma on February 21, 2019. The couple said, “David was 26 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him. He was the biggest, caring, most giving person. He was a big teddy bear.”

They said that their son had plans to take over the family business, and had so much still to do when he was killed. They said, “There’ll never be closure. There’s no such thing as closure. But being with the other victims, you know, families and stuff like that. We’re not alone.”

For some families, like the Shank family, the vigil is part of an annual tradition, but for others, this was their first time at the event.

Connie Jones said, “I was off today, so I said, I guess I’ll come on out of this time because I’ve never been to one before.”

She continued, “I wanted to come in support of my son, Samuel, who was killed in 2019. I guess I haven’t gotten over it, but I still haven’t had closure regarding his death, and I just wanted to come in support of others that may have lost someone too.”

She said her son was a hard worker who loved his family.

“My son was just on his way to work. My son worked three jobs and he was just on his work one morning, and he walked out and they said that there was some people trying to break into their vehicles, and they got into a scuffle when he was killed,” said Connie.

Several speakers took to the podium sharing stories of their loved ones, the fight for justice, as well as giving hope to the families.

This vigil is part of National Crime Victims Rights Week. The theme for 2023 is Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.

Brenda Shank said, “You listen to the stories, the loss, the pain is always the same for everyone.”

At the end of the vigil, families released butterflies into the air. A moment of hope in what is such a dark time for these families.