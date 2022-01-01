Families of shooting victims march to end gun violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we begin 2022, one Mobile group hopes for less violence ahead.

2021 was a violent year for Mobile.

Mobile police worked 51 homicides this year. One group is taking their message to the streets every month to end violence.

Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress (MVP) is group of Mobilians who march through a different neighborhood in Mobile each month, spreading their message in hopes of bringing an end to gun violence.

Ramona Carter marched through the streets of Trinity Gardens in Mobile Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence. The message the group is sharing was even more personal for her this month.

Carter’s mother-in-law, Grace Carter, was killed when she was hit by a bullet while at church in Prichard just four nights ago. That pain, still fresh.

“Not her. How could this be her? At church? In Bible study somewhere she always went, somewhere she loved to be at,” said Carter.

She is one of the organizers of the marches. Every month, she carries the names of people killed by gun violence written by hand on a poster board.

“I never thought I was going to be putting my mother-in-law on that poster,” said Carter.

This month, she also carried her mother-in-law’s picture as they share their message.

“This is a motivation to get those guns off the street. It’s senseless, it’s really senseless and now innocent bystanders are being affected by this,” said Carter.

The same night her mother-in-law was killed at church, two little boys were hurt when their grandmother’s home was shot at on Clark Street in Mobile.

Carter hopes these two cases get through to those who are turning to violence.

“If they just stop and think before they react. I don’t even know how to get that across to them. I’m thinking hopefully with these last two shootings, those little boys that night and Ms. Grace, it’ll somewhere get in their mindset that hey! Let me stop this. It’s not worth it,” said Carter.

The group said they will continue to march through different neighborhoods on the first Saturday of every month until their message is heard.