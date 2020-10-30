Families of overdose victims share their story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members of victims of opioid abuse shared their stories at Government Plaza earlier this week, in hopes no other parent has to grieve the loss of their child due to addiction.

That happened just one day after the United States Attorney’s Office in Mobile charged 42 members of a Mobile County based drug trafficking operation.

“Addiction, it is killing a lot of people,” David Grayson said.

Addiction is something Grayson and his wife Marcia know too well.

Their daughter, Mary Katherine, died of a heroin overdose — she was 22.

“Seems controllable, seems like it wouldn’t be that hard to stop, but it’s almost impossible. She was in and out of treatment programs. She tried so hard to stay sober,” Marcia said.

She died five days after she left a recovery program. “Our daughter died at a dealer’s apartment. I was told the dealer didn’t call the police because they were afraid of what would happen to them. As a result of that, she passed away,” Marcia explained.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human services, more than 130 people die a day from opioid-related drug overdoses.

“Talk to your children about the danger of these substances, about staying away from these bad guys, and reach out to our office if you need help with that. Also if there’s families in our community with loved ones struggling with addiction, we will stay with you until we can get your loved one where they need to be,” said Virginia Guy, the Executive Director of the Drug Education Council.

The Graysons hope by sharing their story, no other parent has to feel their pain.

“There’s nothing more painful than watching your child suffer and suffer from a disease like this,” Marcia said.

The Drug Education Council is located in Mobile and Baldwin counties:

Mobile County

(251) 478-7855

3000 Television Avenue, Mobile, Ala.

Baldwin County

(251) 721-1451

22251 Palmer Street, Robertsdale, Ala.

