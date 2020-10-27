Families of opioid overdose victims speak out

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just one day after an indictment of several members of a drug trafficking operation in Mobile County, the City of Mobile is hoping to highlight the opioid crisis here locally.

Several family members who have lost loved ones shared their stories at Government Plaza Tuesday afternoon, hoping to put a face to those affected by the opioid epidemic.

“You really don’t know how much it effects to see the families when we see a joint effort like this. We have all been through a lot,” said Kim Wright, who lost her son.

“Very encouraging. Our daughter died at a dealers apartment. I was told the dealer didn’t call police because they were afraid of what would happen to them,” said Marcia Grayson, who lost her daughter to addiction.

Wright and Grayson were among several families reacting to the news we first told you Monday: 42 members and associates of a Mobile County-based drug trafficking organization were charged Monday in federal court.

A Grand Jury charged that as a direct result of the sale of opioids, mostly heroin and fentanyl, by this organization, four people died of drug overdoses.

The families who spoke Tuesday afternoon are not connected to the indictment, but they say they are relieved and encouraged to see arrests like this in the community.

