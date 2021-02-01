Families make plea to revoke bond of former Prichard police officer charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard Police Officer Jonathan Murphy killed Lawrence Hawkins during a traffic stop back in 2017.

He remained on the police force, cleared of wrongdoing.

But Hawkins’ family filed a wrongful death suit, which they said is still making its way through the courts. Meanwhile, Murphy was arrested for murder in December. He’s accused of killing Larry Taylor at the Avalon Plaza Apartments while off-duty, just days before Christmas.

Murphy was terminated from the Prichard Police Department following the arrest. He was released on a $200,000 bond a few days later.

“And he committed a murder while he’s under investigation? Why is he out on bail?” said Cecelia Hawkins, one of Lawrence’s nieces. “Why is he not locked up? This man is dangerous. He’s dangerous and we need him off the street immediately.”

The Taylor family joined the Hawkins to make this announcement outside Government Plaza Monday afternoon.

District Attorney Ashley Rich said her office had asked for a higher bond – $250,000, but the judge issued a $200,000.

We took the announcement on Facebook live. You can watch the full video below.