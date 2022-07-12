MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fallen tree on Government Street has closed all lanes of traffic.

The tree is down near George Street and has caused power outages in the area. According to Alabama Power, just over 500 people are without power currently.

Courtesy of Jason Graddy

Officials with Alabama Power said they expect the power to be back on around 9 a.m. The power outage consists of parts of Government Street, Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.