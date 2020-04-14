UPDATE: Fallen powerline causes electrical surge inside Mobile home

UPDATE (10:46 am) — Officials say a fallen powerline created an electrical surge throughout the home and there was not a fire. The powerline fell after a tree limb struck the pole.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Mobile Fire-Rescue tells News 5 they responded to a house fire on Junior Road Tuesday morning.









