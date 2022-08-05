MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama football team kicked off Fall practice Friday and there is no bigger question for the 2022 Jaguars’ season than who the starting quarterback will be ahead of the September 3 home opener against Nicholls State.

The Jaguars practiced in their indoor practice facility, due to the threat of poor weather Friday morning. Second year head coach Kane Wommack was asked by News 5’s Simone Eli for a timeline in him naming a starter.

The quarterback battle is between fifth-year junior, veteran Desmond Trotter and incoming Toledo transfer, senior Carter Bradley.

Trotter, who redshirted his freshman year, has started in 14 games in the last three years for the Jaguars. Trotter started all 10 games he played in during the 2020 season completing 65% (160-of-248) for 1,917 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, Trotter saw action in five games, starting in two of those.

Bradley, who makes the move from Toledo, has played in 22 games for the Rocky. In his four year career with Toledo, Bradley threw 14 touchdowns on 2,377 yards through the air. Bradley has one career rushing touchdown.

Wommack shared his thoughts on what looks to be an extended Fall camp battle:

“As fast as we possibly can, you know I believe in the quarterback position and the leadership role that that takes. And giving that person and your team a chance to adjust to be whoever is going to be the leader of that role and who is going to be QB1. Des is further along than where he was a year ago, I think he has made a tremendous jump. I think Carter Bradley is truly a special arm and a pure talent, who has a gunslinger mentality. But I really want to see somebody separate themselves and as soon as that happens we will name a starter.”

News 5 spoke with Jaguars’ starting center James Jackson, who talked about how it doesn’t really make a difference who the starting guy under center will be.

“I wouldn’t say challenging, I like both of the guys. It is snapping the ball, so it really isn’t much different. I guess I can say that after a while, closer into the season, I will be used to one or the other, whoever is the starter.”

South will continue Fall camp through the weekend before taking the day off Tuesday. The Jaguars home opener is just 29 days away.