Fake “COVID Response Team” spotted at Mobile Walmart

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A couple caused a stir in a Mobile area Walmart in an apparent COVID prank. A News 5 viewer sent us images of what appears to be a man and a woman dressed in disposable coveralls with the words “COVID Response Team” scribbled in magic marker on the back.

The images were snapped at the beltline Walmart this weekend. The viewer said the pair went through the store claiming COVID was in the building and they were part of the rapid response team, causing a commotion and scaring some of the shoppers. Security got to the pair and escorted them outside.

It’s not clear if Mobile Police also responded to this incident or if charges were warranted. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and Walmart’s media office for more information.

