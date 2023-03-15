MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Headmaster of Faith Academy has released a statement on behalf of the school addressing the teacher that was arrested Tuesday for having sexual relations with a student.

Jonathan Sauers was arrested when it was revealed that he was having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student of the school. Since the arrest, Sauers has been fired. The statement says:

It is with a heavy heart that I write this. As many of you know, Mr. Jonathan Sauers was arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student. Faith Academy is providing full cooperation to the investigating authorities, and Mr. Sauers is no longer an employee at Faith Academy. Due to the active nature of this investigation, no further details can be provided at this time. We would, however, like to state that we are devastated by this news. It is our ongoing commitment and our deepest desire to give your children a quality, Christian education surrounded by those who exemplify Christ in their actions. We want to assure you that we are doing everything within our power to provide that, including utilizing an extensive vetting process for our faculty. We covet your prayers for the entire Faith Academy family for healing and for our leadership’s wisdom and discernment as we move forward. Tim Skelton, Faith Academy Headmaster

According to Lt. Mark Bailey with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old girl told her parents she was going to the Semmes Walmart to buy school supplies. After an hour and a half of her being gone, her parents began to worry and drove up to the Walmart. They found her car and looked around the store but could not find her.

Because of this, her parents contacted the Semmes Police Department to file a missing person report. SPD contacted MCSO to assist them in the case. A Semmes Police officer found the girl walking at the entrance of Walmart on Moffett Road. The girl then admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Sauers. The bond hearing is set for Wednesday.