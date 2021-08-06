Faith Academy postpones start of school due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While many Mobile area schools are adding mask requirements ahead of school restarting, one private school is taking the next step and postponing classes due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the community.

In a letter signed by headmaster John Skelton and addressed to parents, Faith Academy, a religious private school in Mobile, Ala., announced the “recent spike in COVID cases” and consultation with local health professionals led to the decision.

Faith Academy’s “Meet and Greet” is pushed back to Aug. 30, and the first full day of school is pushed back to Aug. 31.

“The delta variant is affecting the pediatric population of Mobile in an unprecedented manner,” Skelton wrote. “Our Faith family has been greatly impacted–from students to teachers to office personnel.”

Skelton admitted “virtual school is a less-effective educational alternative” to in-person learning and hopes delaying the start of classes will protect students and faculty and result in a “better educational experience for our students.”

Skelton wrote that the decision was a difficult one.

Skelton’s letter said additional calendar adjustments could come later.