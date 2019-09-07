Faith Academy dedicates football game to student battling cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not your typical Friday Night Football pregame ritual. But it touched the Faith Academy School Community.

Before kickoff, the entire stadium took a moment of silence and said a prayer for senior Katelyn Tillman.

Her family just found out her cancer had returned, and it’s in her lungs.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so Faith Academy dedicated Friday Night’s game against LeFlore to Tillman.

Many people were seen with yellow ribbons or shirts to show their support.