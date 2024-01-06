MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man is in jail after he allegedly damaged a vehicle with a metal tool at Mercedes-Benz Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported damaged vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Mobile at 3060 Dauphin St. around 12:22 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30.

At the scene of the incident, police learned a man had entered the premises of the business and used a metal tool to deliberately damage a vehicle.

Wilber Rodriguez, 28, was taken into custody and transported to Mobile Metro Jail.

He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and will appear in court on Feb. 14.