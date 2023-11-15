MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Brewing Company’s newest venture, Wingman Brewing Company, is set to open on Saturday in downtown Mobile.

The location for the brewing company is 656 St. Louis St.

BREWERY LOCATION:

Wingman will be an experimental pop-up tasting room for Fairhope’s brewing team to experiment and introduce options found nowhere else, according to a news release from the business. There will be an array of craft beverages, rotating seltzers and flavored sour ales.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wingman Brewing Company to the Downtown Mobile

community,” Managing Partner of Fairhope Brewing Company Brian Kane said. “This

expansion not only allows us to showcase our established favorites but also brings a new

dimension to our offerings by focusing on cutting-edge flavors and styles.

“We challenged our head brewer, Jacob Sellers, to test the limits at this new location, and we expect him to rise to the occasion.”

What’s on tap for opening weekend:

Opening weekend kicks off at noon on Saturday with 14 varieties on tap. There will be some Fairhope favorites, including Pink Delicious, a pink lemonade seltzer, and Wingman exclusive styles like a Moscow Mule-inspired seltzer and a triple dry-hopped Bankhead IPA.

A sports drink-inspired hard seltzer called Leisure Ade will be introduced with a blue and red flavor.

Live music will be played starting at noon. Zoe Burdett will perform from noon-3 p.m., and Mitch Johnston will perform at 4 p.m.

Wingman’s regular hours will be 1-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Brewery will be a bring-your-own food establishment, with the Cheese Cottage located next door.

More information can be found on the Wingman website or social media at @WingmanBrewing.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Cherish talks Matthew Perry death reactions with TMZ