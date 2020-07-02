Face coverings could soon be mandatory in non-city parts of Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of Health is requesting an ordinance to be implemented that mandatory face coverings are required in non-city locations in Mobile County.

“You will probably see at the end of the day a health order instructing the mandatory wearing of face coverings in non-city locations, parts of the county not covered by a police jurisdiction or city jurisdiction,” Dr. Rendi Murphree said.

Murphree said as soon as the health order is published, it will become effective.

