Face coverings could soon be mandatory in non-city parts of Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of Health is requesting an ordinance to be implemented that mandatory face coverings are required in non-city locations in Mobile County.
“You will probably see at the end of the day a health order instructing the mandatory wearing of face coverings in non-city locations, parts of the county not covered by a police jurisdiction or city jurisdiction,” Dr. Rendi Murphree said.
Murphree said as soon as the health order is published, it will become effective.
