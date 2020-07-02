Face coverings could soon be mandatory in non-city parts of Mobile County

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Board of Health is requesting an ordinance to be implemented that mandatory face coverings are required in non-city locations in Mobile County. 

“You will probably see at the end of the day a health order instructing the mandatory wearing of face coverings in non-city locations, parts of the county not covered by a police jurisdiction or city jurisdiction,” Dr. Rendi Murphree said.

Murphree said as soon as the health order is published, it will become effective.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories