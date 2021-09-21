FAA grants $1,330,515 to Mobile Downtown Airport for airport infrastructure upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), five Alabama airports are receiving $4.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants for various improvements, including Mobile Downtown Airport.

“These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency, and expansion of large and small airports around our state,” said Shelby, “local communities will be directly impacted by these advancements, which will help improve the quality of life for residents, increase tourism, and drive development.”

The grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $4,300,365 for the following airport projects:

Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $1,330,515 to construct, extend, and improve safety areas

Mobile, Alabama – $1,330,515 to construct, extend, and improve safety areas Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama – $1,171,544 to rehabilitate an apron

Montgomery, Alabama – $1,171,544 to rehabilitate an apron Bill Pugh Field Airport , Russellville, Alabama – $1,066,541 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting

, Russellville, Alabama – $1,066,541 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville, Alabama – $385,146 to acquire land for development

Monroeville, Alabama – $385,146 to acquire land for development Bessemer Airport, Bessemer, Alabama – $346,619 to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting

Each of these FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.