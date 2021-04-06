FAA approves master plan to relocate Mobile commercial flights downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a master plan to move airport operations from the Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the Mobile

Airport Authority’s (MAA) Master Plan to relocate commercial air passenger service to the Mobile

Downtown Airport (BFM). This accomplishment is the culmination of the three years of hard work that

will cover the next twenty years of development.

Prior to the start of the Master Plan study, a feasibility study was completed in 2018. That study

determined it was both feasible and critical for the Mobile Airport Authority to move commercial air

passenger service from the Mobile Regional Airport in west Mobile to the Mobile Downtown Airport.

The feasibility study, paid for by the FAA, found about 55% of the Mobile market is lost to neighboring

airports, and Mobile could recapture this market by moving its location to the downtown area.

With that knowledge, the Mobile Airport Authority, the FAA, and consulting experts Leigh Fisher

developed a Master Plan in 18 months, a process that typically takes three years. The Master Plan

outlines the next twenty years of development for the Mobile Downtown Airport. Throughout the

planning process, there were multiple opportunities for citizens and stakeholders to ask questions and

provide feedback.

“The input from community leaders, business owners, and local residents was invaluable to our

team,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority President. “Their recommendations helped our team

develop the best possible plan to provide premium air service from the Mobile Downtown Airport.”

The FAA’s approval now clears the path for developing a new international terminal at the Mobile

Downtown Airport. At 130,000 square feet, the future terminal will be somewhat smaller than the

current terminal at the Mobile Regional Airport, but it will be more efficient. The 20-year Master Plan

overall estimated cost is $403M. However, phase 1, which consist of the construction of the terminal,

parking garage, surface parking and tarmac expansion, estimated cost is $160M.The terminal will

also be designed to house Federal Inspection Services operations necessary to qualify as an

international terminal.

“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, Alabama Governor Kay

Ivey, and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Their support and leadership have been crucial to the

progress we have made towards providing high-quality and accessible air travel to the people of

Mobile and Baldwin counties,” said Elliot B. Maisel, Chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority.

“The FAA’s approval of the master plan for the Mobile Downtown Airport is great news and a big step

in the process in enhancing commercial air travel in the region,” said Senator Shelby. “I am pleased

to see this progress and look forward to working with the Mobile Airport Authority and the FAA on this

initiative, which will undoubtedly add to the current economic growth and success of Alabama’s Gulf

Coast.”

“This economic study proves what we have collectively known for a long time; moving the Mobile

Airport downtown will be a win-win for Mobile and the surrounding Gulf Coast region,” Governor Ivey

said. “When fully operational, the airport will maintain good-paying jobs while providing an increased

economic boom for our region and offering additional opportunities to visit the Port City for work and

play.”

“I want to congratulate the Mobile Airport Authority for their vision and leadership in creating a

comprehensive Master Plan that will bring commercial air service to the Mobile Downtown Airport at

Brookley Field. We are grateful for the decisive action by the FAA, which not only paves the way for

citizens to enjoy better flight options and lower ticket fares, but also ensures a bright future for the

downtown airport and the Port of Mobile,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“This is an exciting next step on Mobile’s path to progress. Having our airport downtown makes more

sense for our residents and will be key in our continued efforts to make Mobile a hub for tourism,”

said Levon C. Manzie, Mobile City Council President and District 2 Councilor.

“The FAA’s approval for the downtown international terminal is not only critical to recapturing Mobile’s

lost air travel market but is an important factor in improving future economic development

opportunities for our region,” said Connie Hudson, Mobile County Commission Vice President and

District 2 commissioner.

MAA is currently working on a strategy to clear the space to build the new terminal. The new terminal

is expected to open at the Mobile Downtown Airport in early 2024.

The Mobile Airport Authority owns and operates Mobile Regional Airport (MOB), Mobile Downtown

Airport (BFM), and the Brookley Aeroplex generating $1.8 Billion in economic value for Alabama.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines serve the Mobile Regional Airport, providing

direct service to four major hubs: Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, and Houston. MOB is also home to

Airbus Space and Defense.

BFM is located next to the Port of Mobile. The unparalleled geographical location supports the

Authority’s multimodal ability to bring maritime, rail trucking, and aviation together in one location.

BFM also serves as home to Airbus Final Assembly Line, Airbus Engineering, ST Aerospace, and

Continental Motors.

The Brookley Aeroplex is an industrial complex that supports the operation of BFM, and it is home to

more than 90 businesses that include supply chain providers and others that support the

transportation industry.