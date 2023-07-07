Five days after the incident, key eyewitnesses and the Mobile Police Department speak on the death of Jawan Dallas after he was tased at least two times by officers.

James Smallwood said the incident happened near his property, and he said Dallas’s calls for help could be heard clearly despite police tasing him.

“The man clearly had something going on the was medical,” Smallwood said after he noticed Dallas was in distress before police arrived.

“As he falls down, the police swarm him… one on top, a bit of a struggle. He got a couple licks in,” Smallwood said.

However, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the autopsy showed no signs of blunt force trauma, bruising or contusion. Prine said that at one point, Dallas called out that the responding officers broke his arm; however, the autopsy could not prove that.

Police were originally investigating a 911 call for a ‘burglary in progress’ at the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore. Dallas was in the area but was never a suspect in the crime. Multiple eyewitnesses said they saw the people running just a second before police arrived, none of which looked like Dallas.

“I never said Mr. Dallas broke into the trailer. As of right now, I have nothing to confirm the Mr. Dallas was involved in the burglary,” Prine said when answering reporters’ questions.

According to Smallwood, Dallas was sitting in his car when police approached him. Dallas was taken out of his car after he refused to show any identification to the officers.

Police said Dallas tried to flee, and that’s when they tased him for the first time, but the taser had no effect. Police say Dallas then tried to take the taser away from officers before being tased a second time.

Dallas’s family, attorney Harry Daniels, and the President of Mobile’s NAACP is requesting to see body camera footage showing the incident, and the city has denied the request.

“You keep asking about body-worn cameras, but I think it’s important to note the body-worn camera is only a portion. A small portion of this investigation,” Prine said.

Police said 21 minutes passed from being put in handcuffs to the time he had a medical emergency. He was transported to Providence Hospital where he later died. Although an autopsy has been completed, no case of death has been determined.

The incident is being investigated independently by the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office, and the Department of Justice through the FBI.

Keith Blackwood, the Mobile County DA, said it is protocol anytime a police officer-involved death occurs, that his office gathers the facts to present to a Mobile County Grand Jury, who indecently would decide the result of the case.

“The district attorney’s role is to make sure that the law is followed and that the law is enforced,” Blackwood said.

Prine said the FBI is involved in the investigation because of allegations of civil rights violations.

At the time of the incident, police said Dallas has two warrants out for his arrest. Police also found a firearm and a bag of what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine in his car. MPD is waiting for the results of a toxicology report to determine if Dallas was under the influence of any drugs during the encounter.

Dallas’s family attorney clapped back to the city and said that under no law did Dallas have to show his identification to the responding officers.