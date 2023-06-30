MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department confirmed the first trapped mosquito to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus this year in Mobile County was reported in the Theodore area.

The health department’s Vector Control Unit uses trapped set across Mobile County to estimate mosquito population, mosquito species, and viruses transmitted by mosquitos.

“If a person were to get Eastern Equine Encephalitis, there’s really two kinds of illnesses,” Dr. Kevin Michaels, Health Officer of Mobile County, said.

According to the CDC, there are only about 11 cases of EEE in the United States each year.

“If they just get bit and it’s a viral illness, it’ll run its course over 10 days,” Dr. Michael said.

However, Dr. Michaels said there is a possibility for the virus to attack the body’s neurological system, which would lead to a potentially deadly spread of the virus.

“That’s where it’s reported that upwards of 30% or a third of people could die from Eastern Equine if they get the Encephalitis, the brain infection,” Dr. Michaels said.

Dr. Michaels said that those who survive an extreme case of EEE may carry lifelong neurological issues.

“Depending on how severe that illness was, they could go back to normal, but a lot of times when you have Encephalitis or a brain infection, they may have some long-term consequences,” Dr. Michaels said.

The rare, yet serious virus is transmitted when a mosquito feeds on the blood of an infected bird and then feeds on another host animal, including horses and humans.

Dr. Michaels said horses and humans are considered a ‘dead-end’ to the virus, which means the virus cannot be transmitted any further.

The health department’s Vector Control Unit has been spraying for mosquitos since May, but when a virus is detected in mosquitos in a particular area, the unit will spray that area more often.

“We kind of target that area where that mosquito population was found, and then we try to knock that mosquito out,” Dr. Michaels said.

There is no vaccine to prevent EEE in humans, however, Dr. Micheals said personal mosquito protection is crucial to lowering the risk of getting the virus.

To protect yourself from mosquito-borne viruses, MCHD recommended draining any standing water, covering skin in clothes or mosquito repellant with DEET in it and covering open doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitos out of the house.