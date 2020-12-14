Extra security in place after shots fired near Mobile elementary school

UPDATE(12/14/20 12:48 PM) — Mobile police confirm around 10:26 AM Mobile Police responded to Lil Al’s Tires at 626 Stanton Road in reference to one shot.

The victim was sent to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries before police arrived.

This investigation is still underway.

ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System says extra security will be in place Monday afternoon at Holloway Elementary School after shots were fired near the school.

The police activity centered on a tire business across from the school, which is located on Stanton Road.

The school district said the extra security was out of an “abundance of precaution” and that no lockdown was issued.

