MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The power at a Mobile motel was shut off just two days before Thanksgiving, and residents there are upset about their property manager giving them no notice.

“It’s Thanksgiving, so it just kind of throws a wrench in any plans that anybody has,” resident Brittany Wells said.

She and other residents at the Extend-a-Suites on the I-65 Service Road said their power was cut off without any warning or reason. For some of them, the power outage caused the food they purchased in preparation for Thanksgiving to go bad.

“Everybody bought Thanksgiving food and, in my refrigerator—my refrigerator is dripping from condensation,” resident Diane Day said. “It’s thawing out,” she continued.

The motel was previously under scrutiny in October after a Mobile County Circuit Court Judge ordered the business to shut down after the property owners failed to pay more than $450,000 back in taxes.

Due to his order, residents were getting evicted, but a resident filing for bankruptcy stopped that from happening.

With the power being shut off and residents not knowing their next steps, one question for them still remains. Who owns the property?

Residents said they don’t know who owns the Extend-a-suites.

“It’s really messed up,” Wells said. “We never even knew who owned the place for real because he doesn’t even live in this country.”

“I still been trying to get in touch with the previous owner until we know any different until they resolve the issue with them,” Day added. “We don’t know who owns it.”

Without the property owners present or a clear understanding as to who owns the property, residents there say the living conditions have deteriorated.

“It’s roaches; there’s no hot water,” Wells explained. “No lights, and someone ran into the building the other day, so there’s a big hole there.”

The property owners were listed in a lawsuit that was filed against Extend-a-Suites by the city. WKRG News 5 has obtained that lawsuit and dialed the phone numbers on the copy. We did not receive a response.

Ultimately, the residents there just want the issue to be resolved.

“We want closure,” Day said.