Exploreum Science Center extends summer camp, possibility of facilitating virtual school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploreum Science Center is not only a safe and clean place to host a summer campy but is packed with fun, socially distant activities!



Their summer camp has been running since June 1st. Don Comeaux, Executive Director, explains why their camp is opened for a few more weeks.

“With Mobile schools stating that they were going to push back their opening, we wanted to give parents an opportunity to continue to have that experience,” Don said.

From Pre-K to 14 years old they have a structured classrooms that teach fun activities that are all about science!

They do temperature checks multiple times a day and follow CDC Guidelines.

“They are always spread out socially distant as much as possible as kids are, we sit them further apart from each other,” Don said. “Our campers are not required to wear mask but our staff and instructors are.”

It is important for children to stay mentally healthy during a pandemic.

“They are working with other kids they are teaming with other kids they are playing they are still getting that socialization.”

They are considering being a facilitator for virtual school this upcoming school year.

“The educators of Mobile and Baldwin county are phenomenal and cerified but we also know parents have concerns about some kids going back and Mobile has already stated that they would be virtual for the next 9 weeks,” Don said.

This allows parents to have a safe environment for their kids to do virtual school. all they have to provide are the study tools.

“Our educators would be in these classrooms, work with this kids, helping them go through whatever they have to do for either Baldwin or Mobile county and we would be facilitators helping guide them through what they should be doing for virtual school,” Don said

We will keep you updated with any new information.

LATEST STORIES: