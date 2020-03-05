Exploreum hosting Kid-friendly zone for 31st Annual chili cook-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploreum Science Center will have the official children’s area for the 31st annual Chili cook-off in Mardi Gras Park.

If you are attending the event Saturday March 7, your child will have free entry to the children ‘ area held at the courtyard. The Exploreum says this will include exhibits like Animal Tales, Princesses from Once Upon a Time parties , and more.

This does not include entry to the inside exhibits.

The 31st Annual Chili Cook-off begins at 11 a.m. and benefits the American Cancer Society. WKRG will have a booth inside the park so come have a taste!

LATEST STORIES: