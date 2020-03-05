Exploreum hosting Kid-friendly zone for 31st Annual chili cook-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploreum Science Center will have the official children’s area for the 31st annual Chili cook-off in Mardi Gras Park.
If you are attending the event
This does not include entry to the inside exhibits.
The 31st Annual Chili Cook-off begins at 11 a.m. and benefits the American Cancer Society. WKRG will have a booth inside the park so come have a taste!
