Exploreum hosting Kid-friendly zone for 31st Annual chili cook-off

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploreum Science Center will have the official children’s area for the 31st annual Chili cook-off in Mardi Gras Park.

If you are attending the event Saturday March 7, your child will have free entry to the children area held at the courtyard. The Exploreum says this will include exhibits like Animal Tales, Princesses from Once Upon a Time parties, and more.

This does not include entry to the inside exhibits.

The 31st Annual Chili Cook-off begins at 11 a.m. and benefits the American Cancer Society. WKRG will have a booth inside the park so come have a taste!

