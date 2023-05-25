MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile released an online, interactive map highlighting public art in downtown Mobile.

The map includes sculptures, murals, hand-painted utility boxes and more. There are more than 70 pieces of art included in the online map.

“You can’t have a great city without a great downtown, and the fantastic artwork is one of the things that set the tone of downtown Mobile,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We have wonderful art pieces downtown that tell the story of Mobile, our culture, our people, and our history. I want to thank our staff and the Mobile Arts Council for making all of that easier to find and enjoy.”

The City of Mobile’s GIS Department developed the map. It includes the names, locations and details of the public artworks “that contribute to downtown Mobile’s rich character.”

According to the release, the plan is to expand the map beyond downtown Mobile.

“We are thrilled to have these artworks available to see and search for by category through this new user-friendly format,” Lucy Gafford, Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council, said. “It is our hope that this service will encourage visitors and residents to explore our city and discover the many talented artists that have contributed to the beauty of Mobile’s urban landscape.”