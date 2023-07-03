MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People traveling through Mobile on Wednesday should expect higher volumes of traffic as people are heading home from their Fourth of July celebrations, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Flight aware reports that 15,000 flights have been canceled and another 900 flights were delayed this holiday season. Increasing people driving on the road by 2.4%, according to Triple-A.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said about 2,500 more people entered the Wallace tunnel Friday. On average, about 45,000 people enter the tunnel a day.

“You can probably expect that to happen again on Wednesday,” Alabama Department of Transportation, James Gordon said.

Road delays are expected between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, this is projected due to tourist hotel check-out times.

“Of course, you know you can leave earlier, or you can leave later and avoid that big rush,” Gordon said.

Experts suggest leaving in the morning to avoid traffic delays. They also suggest keeping an eye on driving apps and message boards for alternative routes.