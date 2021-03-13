Exotic cars highlight final day of Festival of Flowers 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The festival of flowers is known for its aesthetically pleasing displays of plant life and today the perimeter of Cathedral Square is lined with 20 exotic cars.

“You have to be someone who’s liked or loved cars your entire life. I used to put models together and I’ve always had a car fetish but I never could afford exotic cars until later in life,” said car enthusiast Richard Weavil. He helped bring together hobbyists to show off their exotic wheels downtown Saturday. They’re simultaneously great to drive and a beauty to behold.

“These cars are pieces of art, if you know anything about Enzo Ferrari he wanted to put art on four wheels, everything is designed with specialty from the look to the exhaust note. Members of the News 5 weather team were also there. They were just one of a number of tents drawing people in to help the Providence Hospital foundation buy more critical care heart monitors.

“We will get very close with the support of this Mobile community and it’s really Mobile and surrounding areas and they’ve been coming from everywhere and we’ve been so grateful for the support of Providence Hospital,” said Mimi Lyons Bell with the Providence Hospital Foundation.