MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Spring Hill College student who was exonerated of sexually assaulting another student is now countersuing his accuser.

Vassil Kokali, a former SHC soccer player, was accused by former student Audrey Cox of sexually assaulting her in her residence hall back in March 2021. Kokali continually denied the accusations and claimed the sexual encounter was consensual. During the trial in June 2022, Kokali was found not guilty of rape, sodomy and burglary.

Court documents show that Kokali has now filed a civil action lawsuit against Cox for libel and slander. Kokali claims in these documents that he did not rape and sodomize Cox but he does admit to having a consensual sexual encounter with her on the night in question. According to Kokali, he and Cox spent time together that night at Saddle Up Saloon before she invited him to her dorm room.

Cox has also filed a lawsuit against SHC for not providing basic security measures. Cox claims the locks on the doors to residence halls were broken, which allowed Kokali to enter her room.