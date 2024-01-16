MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The north and south entrances of exit 2 on I-165 at Bay Bridge Road are now open after a homicide investigation.

A shootout between two cars at the exit Monday claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and injured a 9-year-old. Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the two juveniles were not the intended targets. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.

MCSO is investigating. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story when more information is available.