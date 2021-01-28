EXCLUSIVE: Witness recounts watching friend die in officer-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A witness to Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting in Tillman’s Corner was there when police shot and killed the suspect.

Time Wakefield says he was driving his friend, Edward Nicholas Bittner, around Tuesday night, when they were pulled over by police. Wakefield said that’s when everything changed.

“It was a horrific scene to witness. This was my best friend, and they shot him in front of me,” said Wakefield.

Two days after his friend was killed by a Mobile police officer, Wakefield is still trying to understand what happened. “This all happened so fast,” he said.

He was driving when a police officer pulled him over on Highway 90 at the I-10 entrance ramp. His friend, Bittner, ran from his passenger seat.

“He said I’ve got to go, I’ve got warrants and he jumped out of the car and he fled,” said Wakefield.

Police say the MPD officer chased Bittner, deploying his taser to try and stop him. That’s when police say Bittner pulled out a knife. Police say another officer arrived and used his taser to disarm Bittner. Police say Bittner still had the knife, and the second officer believed Bittner was charging at him, and shot him twice.

“Nick was harmless, I don’t think he would. I just don’t see him trying to charge at someone with a knife. I didn’t witness that part of it,” Wakefield said.

Wakefield says he never knew his friend to carry a knife. He explained, “he was a good guy. I mean he had problems in life, but he was a good guy. And he was harmless. Nick wouldn’t hurt nobody.”

He now is just hoping for answers. “I want to know exactly what happened,” said Wakefield.

The Mobile Police Department says all the evidence, in this case, will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, including the body camera footage.

The DA’s office released this statement about the case: