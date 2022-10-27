MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of a show in Biloxi on Saturday, Jimmy Hall (part of the Wet Willie band) stopped by the WKRG News 5 studio to talk about his new album.

The new album called “Ready Now” is being released by KTBA (Keep the Blues Alive) Records. This is a solo album for Hall. The show on Saturday in Biloxi serves as his worldwide album release. Joining him onstage will be some musicians Mobilians might recognize, the band from Wet Willie.

The show takes place at the Ground Zero Blues Club in Downtown Biloxi.

Hall calls the new album, “Ready Now”, a major statement in his career. His singing, harp playing, and writing come together for the songs.

Hall was born in Birmingham and raised in Mobile. He first gained notoriety as the lead vocalist, saxophonist, and harmonica player for the band Wet Willie which originated in the Port City. The group’s hit “Keep on Smilin'” was on the Top 10 of the Billboard singles chart in 1974.

Flyer for the show on October 29th.

You can find tickets for the show AT THIS LINK.