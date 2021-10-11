Exclusive: Boaters reconnect with heroes who rescued them

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — David Beasley and his son Dave set out Saturday for a day of fishing, one of their favorite pastimes.

“We started running into problems about 10 miles offshore,” Beasley said. “HF radio cut out on us, next thing we know the other radio is out on us. Waves are getting bigger because the wind is coming out of the north.”

Shortly after this started, they almost collided with Jonathan Hall’s boat. Hall is from Birmingham. They both checked on each other to make sure no one was hurt then went their separate ways.

“We just started putting back just as far as we could go, then a big wave hit us from behind,” Beasley said. That’s when the boat started sinking.

“We heard the Coast Guard come over saying there was a boat in distress taking on water,” Hall said. He knew it was the Beasleys and went back for them.

Beasley got the chance to speak with Hall over the phone Monday.

“I am grateful for that guy,” he said.