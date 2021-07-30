Excessive heat keeping some Mobile businesses busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County is under an excessive heat warning until 7 p.m. Friday. Many are trying to beat the heat and staying inside as much as they can. Others are out making sure everyone can stay cool indoors.

“If you ain’t gotta come outside, please stay in the house,” said Willie Montgomery, who was keeping cool at the Public Safety Memorial Park in Mobile Friday.

As temperatures rose throughout the day, many did what they could to stay out of the heat. By staying indoors, or in the shade while outside.

“It’s bad in Mobile now, I’ve never seen it like this,” Montgomery said.

But for some, these high temperatures can mean big business.

“On a day like today, we’ll take anywhere from 75-100 service calls,” said Wayne Keith, one of the co-owners of Keith Air Conditioning.

Air service repairmen and women are usually out on hot days, repairing others’ air conditioning, which can be dangerous for them as well.

“An enclosed attic can reach anywhere from 140-150 degrees,” Keith said.

Keith says they make sure their employees are trained for the heat, but also that they know how to take care of themselves. They make sure their employees are hydrated throughout the day and take breaks when they need to.

“No one’s health is worth the risk you’re taking,” Keith said.

Experts say if the temperature is higher than 95 degrees, most air systems in Mobile struggle to keep up and maintain temperatures inside.

One tip to help keep your homes cool: keep your windows and blinds closed to keep out the sun’s rays.