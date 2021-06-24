Ex-MCPSS teacher accused of pocketing student field trip money

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Public School teacher has been arrested on ethics violations of use of position for personal gain.
Amanda Hall was arrested Wednesday morning, she’s accused of using her official position or office for personal gain. Court documents say Hall was a public school teacher at Taylor-White Elementary School. She is accused of taking money that was collected for a school field trip for her own personal use, for herself and/or a family member or a business.
She’s also accused of using facilities time, materials, human labor, or other public property for her private use.
MCPSS says they investigated the matter in 2019 and forwarded it to the Ethics Commission. She has not worked for the school district since 2019.
The Grand Jury heard the case on May 19, 2021, she was arrested Wednesday morning. Hall was released on a $10,000 bond.