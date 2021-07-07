Ex-MCPSS employee accused of taking lunch money

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Public Schools employee is accused of pocketing lunch money for herself before paying it back.

Jennifer Gulley was arrested on a Grand Jury Indictment Wednesday morning for two counts of ethics violations.

Gulley was a cafeteria manager at Castlen Elementary. According to MCPSS, this all happened about two years ago, they say she would take money earned from lunch that she was supposed to deposit in the bank and pay it back after payday. Essentially, borrowing the money.

She is also accused of submitting fraudulent travel reimbursement funds. The school system says she would claim to travel to the bank every day when she would only go once a month. The school system’s travel reimbursement is $0.54 a mile.

MCPSS says she did not take a lot of money, but they “do not tolerate misuse of public funds.” They explained when they found out, their security department investigated the case and turned it over to the appropriate law enforcement agency, the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Gulley is no longer an employee with MCPSS.

The Grand Jury heard the case on May 19, 2021, she was arrested Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday morning, Gulley remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.