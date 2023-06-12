MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to University Hospital Friday just after 5 p.m. for a report of an assault involving a woman. Officers arrived and found that the woman had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend after they got into an argument at RV Taylor Plaza.

The ex-boyfriend fled the scene but later called police to report a separate incident and was arrested, according to the release. Victor Lebeaux, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.