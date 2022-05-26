MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Leading specialty chemical company, Evonik, has donated $40,000 to the University of South Alabama towards a skilled trainer for students enrolled in the Process Technology program.

A skills trainer is an industrial process system that allows students to practice scenarios they might encounter in the real world as a chemical process operator. Process Technology is studying scientific principles for the maintenance and operation of complex chemical plants.

Director of the Talent Program within the School of Computing at the University of South Alabama, Steve Duff said, “We are hopeful to have an actual process equipment hands-on training skid unit installed on campus for classes this fall. Thanks to Evonik and their donation, the University of South Alabama is now closer to having this hope become a reality.”

There are 850 people that are employed at the Mobile site.