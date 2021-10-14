Eviction moratorium ending: Mobile Housing Authority works to keep families in home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority will not evict people for unpaid rent “at this time,” according to a news release issued Thursday morning. But tenants need to follow a few steps to keep their housing.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the CDC’s eviction moratorium that has so far protected tenants behind on rent from eviction will expire, following an August decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

To stay in their homes, the MHA asks families to:

Meet with their property managers no later than Oct. 15 (Friday) Complete an interim and/or repayment agreement Contact Resident Services Advisor Melanie Thompson at (251) 301-0794 or mthompson@mobilehousingauthority.org to apply for Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds

“MHA’s Board of Commissioners and staff are doing everything possible to help prevent evictions,” the release stated. “We need your help to keep everyone housed during the difficult time.”