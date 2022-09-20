MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built.

People can still take a piece of the theater home with them.

Everything inside the theater is up for auction. That includes, soda machines, popcorn machines, computers, trash cans, safes and even old computers.

Matt Presley, owner of Matt Presley Auctioneers, is coordinating the auction. He says he’s working with developers and contractors to conduct the auction, and he says it’s sad to see this place go, but it is exciting to see the TopGolf bring people back to that side of McGowin Park.

“A lot of sadness as well seeing this place go out,” says Presley. “From people having a lot of memories of the theater of when it was in its heyday, but at the same time I think it’s a lot of excitement about what’s going to come in here in the future.”

Presley says that everything that can be sold is available for auction. He’s posted about the auction on his Facebook page. He says a lot of people are interested in buying items from the movie theater.

Originally, the bidding was supposed to end on Friday, Sept. 23rd, but Presley extended it to end on Monday, Sept. 26th at 1p.m.

Before people decide to place bids on items, Presley is holding a preview event on Thursday, Sept. 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where people can go to the movie theater to see the items. All of the bidding and sales will take place online only.

The movie theater is scheduled to be demolished for the new TopGolf on Oct. 3rd.

To view items available for sale in the theater, visit https://mpauctioneers.hibid.com/catalog/398216/hollywood-theaters-demolition-auction/.