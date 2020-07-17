“…Everyone wear a mask when they attend church,” Archbishop Rodi urges masks in church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a tweet from the Catholic Week, Archbishop Rodi has urged Catholics to wear masks at church.
