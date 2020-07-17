“…Everyone wear a mask when they attend church,” Archbishop Rodi urges masks in church

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a tweet from the Catholic Week, Archbishop Rodi has urged Catholics to wear masks at church.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories