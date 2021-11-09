‘Everyone around me was dying’: Young COVID-19 patient makes miraculous recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the story we rarely get to tell: A COVID-19 patient on a ventilator who had a less than 5-percent chance of making it. She was only 24 and never thought she would be one of the ones who almost didn’t leave the hospital. Bailey Sigler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August, and within a week, she was admitted to Springhill Medical Center and put on a ventilator.

We saw Bailey during our exclusive look inside Springhill Medical Center back in August. Hospital administrators invited WKRG News 5 in to show how dire the Covid situation was. The hospital was packed with Covid patients. One even died while we were there. Moments later, we saw Bailey. She was dying on a ventilator in the ICU. She was going downhill fast. Her lung collapsed. Her distraught mother, Amy Sprinkle, talked with WKRG News 5 to encourage others to get the vaccine. Bailey had not yet been vaccinated when she contracted the virus.

“I want everyone to understand this is not a joke. It’s not a hoax, and it’s serious,” Sprinkle told us through tears.

Bailey was in the hospital for 70 days. The hospital’s CEO, Jeff St. Clair, sent WKRG News 5 a statement saying Bailey is one of the lucky ones. It reads, “It is extremely uncommon for any patient who had the Delta variant to come off the ventilator, less than 5 percent has been our experience here. She has truly had a miraculous recovery at the hands of our incredible nursing and medical staff. She is a very hard-won success for us and her case is inspiring.”

Bailey knew she had to fight to survive. She credits her amazing medical staff and the support of family and friends for her recovery. Upon her discharge, a huge group of her medical staff, family, and friends met her in the lobby as she was led to her vehicle. It was a huge celebration of life.

“Covid said look at this big mountain, and Bailey said look at my God. My God is going to make that mountain move,” Nurse Kate Holder said.

“It’s really rewarding. She is so lucky she is a miracle,” occupational therapist Samantha Hatcher said.

“I have been up all night trying to process the emotions, and I had to keep them all in for so long and be so strong,” Bailey’s mom Amy Sprinkle said as she led Bailey to the car.

Bailey left Springhill Medical Center, walking on a walker. She was determined to stand from her wheelchair.

She is at home now, doing great. She is still using her walker but is getting stronger. She lost some of the feeling in her leg, but it is starting to come back. She knows that she is a miracle and wants others to get vaccinated. She never thought that at 24 years old she would almost die from Covid. She knows now that the vaccine would have kept her from getting so sick.

“You don’t want to end up like me. It’s a miracle I got off the vent and am still alive. Some people don’t get that miracle,” she said. “You don’t want to end up with people taking flowers to your grave, instead of giving you flowers on your birthday,” Bailey said.