MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department wants everyone to know just how valuable tips from the community can be.

The department released a public service announcement highlighting what citizens can do to help solve crimes.

“Every victim deserves justice, and in a situation where the victim is deceased, their family, friends, and community deserve closure,” Cpl. Katrina Frazier says in the video.

Getting that closure can begin with a single tip.

“Every piece of information has value, no matter how small you may consider it to be,” Cpl. Frazier says. “It is a small bit of information that has helped solve some of the biggest cases.”

Some people withhold information out of fear of retaliation. However, the main point of the PSA is to point out that all tips are anonymous.

“If you see something, say something, but now you can say it secretly without the perpetrator, your friends, or the Police Department ever knowing who you are,” Cpl. Frazier says.

Submitting an anonymous tip is easy. Click here to go to MPD’s online submission form. You can also call 251-208-7211.

“You will never be contacted back. You will never have to appear in court,” Cpl. Frazier says. “You will have helped to bring about closure to a victim, to their family, and to your community.”