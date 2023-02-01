MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week a series of events are planned to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay.

Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master plan. It wasn’t ready when I talked with city officials last week but they did have some idea of what might be in it.

A family reunion area–to accommodate things like benches, areas for grilling, and a field for games. Frisbee Golf was another amenity that was popular after a lot of feedback.

An amphitheater may sit on the water with the city skyline as a backdrop. The most important is the most expansive water access at a Mobile park.

“It will be the only park where we have access to water like this, people want to have access to the water the amount of space in one location, a lot of people are excited about it,” said Deputy Exec Dir. Public Works Shonnda Smith. That open house will be tomorrow night at 530 at Harmon-Thomas Community Center. You can register in advance for the open house but it’s not required. How much the park will cost and when it will be built is still to be determined.

Right now the site is closed to the public but they’ll have walking tours Saturday morning February 4th. You have to register in advance for the site tour here.