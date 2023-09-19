MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual MoonPie over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration will feature five performances by hip-hop artists on New Year’s Eve.

Events Mobile, the organization responsible for many events in the area, announced the lineup Tuesday. They made the announcement during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Hip-hop music fans can expect to see:

Yo-Yo

Dana Dane

Big Daddy Kane

Slick Rick

Rob Base

“I am surprised that we were able to get all of them,” former District 1 Councilman Fred Richardson said.

The decision to bring in five hip-hop legends was made to celebrate 50 years of the genre.

“Let me just say, when hip-hop started 50 years ago, I didn’t think hip-hop was going nowhere,” Richardson said. “Hip-hop has just changed America. I go to church on Sunday’s, and my pastor is up there with tennis shoes on, and 50 years ago that wouldn’t have happened.”

The event has grown to over 50,000 people attending.

Along with the music lineup, Event Mobile announced VIP tickets would be up for grabs. Those tickets have not gone on sale yet and it has not been announced how much it will cost, but Amberly Harris with Event Mobile said they hope to have them available by Oct. 1.

“In the past years, we had many individuals reach out to us, asking for VIP opportunities, but it always came after the announcement,” Hariss said.

MoonPie Over Mobile Schedule- Dec. 31, 2023:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. : Kids Zone in Mardi Gras Park

Kids Zone in Mardi Gras Park Noon: MoonPie Noon Year’s Eve Drop for kids

MoonPie Noon Year’s Eve Drop for kids 4 p.m.: Resolution Wall – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard opens to the public

Resolution Wall – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard opens to the public 7:30 p.m.: Best Decorated Umbrella Contest – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

Best Decorated Umbrella Contest – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard 7:30 p.m.: Music by Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

Music by Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard 7:45 p.m.: Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie – Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard 8 p.m.: Second Line Parade – from Riverview Courtyard to the main stage

Second Line Parade – from Riverview Courtyard to the main stage 8:20 p.m.: Remarks from Mayor Sandy Stimpson & Honorary Chairman, Fred Richardson – Main Stage

Remarks from Mayor Sandy Stimpson & Honorary Chairman, Fred Richardson – Main Stage 8:30 p.m.: Opening Act: Yeah Probably – Main Stage

Opening Act: Yeah Probably – Main Stage 9:25 p.m.: Headliners: Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo – Main Stage

Headliners: Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo – Main Stage Midnight: Countdown and Moonie drop to welcome in 2024

“It’s going to be a magical night filled with live music, revelry and the iconic Moonie drop,” Event Mobile said on their Instagram page.