Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — An event dedicated to the legalization of cannabis is taking place Wednesday in downtown Mobile.

“420 Bienville Square” is the first event of its kind in Mobile. The event aims to decriminalize cannabis. It’s happening Wednesday, April 20, and is hosted by Cannabama, the cannabis store located in downtown Mobile. The event’s fourfold motto: educate, advocate, unify and celebrate. The event will feature manufacturers, farmers and politicians to provide education from all aspects.

There will also be a discussion panel including gubernatorial candidate Dave Thomas, a retired cardiac surgeon, cannabis advocate Dr. David Allen, state representative candidate Reggie Pulliam and the owner of Canabama, Jennifer Boozer. Boozer is also the event organizer for this year’s “420 Bienville Square.”

“There is a lot of bad information and so until people understand it they won’t be comfortable enough to say okay I’m okay with this whether they consume. So, that’s the point of education and to further help people utilize the plant.” said Boozer.

The event will be family-friendly with face painting, food trucks and other activities. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. at Bienville square and wraps up at 8 p.m.

You can find our more about the event on their Facebook page here.