Escaped teen still on the run in Mobile, police ask public for help

Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen who escaped custody after being arrested for allegedly making school threats is still on the run.

The Mobile Police Department is asking that anyone who knows him to please contact police “for his safety and the safety of others.”

Investigators said the 17-year-old posted on social media that he was going to shoot up Vigor High School. Threats were also made against LeFlore, Williamson, and B.C Rain High Schools, police said.

The teen was arrested and brought to Strickland Youth Center Thursday morning, where he slipped out of handcuffs and ran through an open gate.

Police have not identified the teen.

