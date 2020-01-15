Environmental Studies Center warns about releasing balloons

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

Environmental Studies Center Facebook

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System’s Environmental Studies Center took to social media to warn people about the impact releasing balloons have on animals.

The ESC posted to Facebook a mylar “Happy New Year” balloon was found Wednesday morning stuck on a tree just outside the water bird cage on their property.

The center says balloons are deadly to animals and are asking the public to reconsider purchasing balloons.

“No good ever comes from them. There are other ways to celebrate. They do not go to heaven,” the ESC wrote.

The center shared a link for more information on the impact balloons have on wildlife, check out balloonsblow.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories