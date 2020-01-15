Environmental Studies Center warns about releasing balloons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System’s Environmental Studies Center took to social media to warn people about the impact releasing balloons have on animals.

The ESC posted to Facebook a mylar “Happy New Year” balloon was found Wednesday morning stuck on a tree just outside the water bird cage on their property.

The center says balloons are deadly to animals and are asking the public to reconsider purchasing balloons.

“No good ever comes from them. There are other ways to celebrate. They do not go to heaven,” the ESC wrote.

The center shared a link for more information on the impact balloons have on wildlife, check out balloonsblow.org.

LATEST STORIES: