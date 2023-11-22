MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At this beautiful Mobile County location, you can observe anything from ducks, to turtles, and everything in between! The Environmental Studies Center, or ESC, provides a fun and educational experience for Mobile County Public School students.

Troy Latham, a Resource Teacher at the Environmental Studies Center, stated “This is an opportunity for them to really get outside and do some exploration, hear different things, touch different things and see different things.”

Students also learn about plastics and the effects that they have on our local ecosystem.

“When the high school students come we’re showing them microplastics, we are teaching them how plastics in the environment are detrimental to not just us but a lot of other animals as well,” Latham said.

The activities here aren’t just educational. They’re fun!

“When they get here, they say this is the best day ever,” Latham said.

For students here at the Environmental Studies Center, this is about more than just a field trip. This is an educational experience that inspires future environmental leaders right here on the Gulf Coast.

We spoke to some Alma Bryant students who emphasized how great this resource is for them. They can “just laugh and have fun and listen to our teacher talk and teach us and just see the turtles and everything.”

One student wants to own her own exotic plants shop one day thanks to the time she has spent at the ESC. She said, “I actually love coniferous plants and tropical plants and just seeing them in nature is like, wow! I didn’t think that there would be so many in this area.”

The ESC also allows students to witness their care for injured animals.

“They have to bring them in to keep them from dying in the wild,” one of the students said.

This hands-on experience is eye-opening for students.

Jamie Bosarge, a science teacher at Alma Bryant High School, stated that her favorite aspect of the ESC is “being able to see students have that aha moment where they make that connection from something they learned in the classroom to something they experience out here.”

The best part is that this hidden gem off Girby Road in Mobile County is open to the public!

People of all ages can come and be inspired by this diverse display of nature.

“They get to see up close a lot of the birds and animals that are native to our area that they can only see from a distance, and we’ve got them right here face to face,” Bosarge said.

The Environmental Studies Center is growing the Gulf Coast through an up-close experience with our local wildlife.

For more information on the ESC, head to their website!