Enrollment period for health insurance now open in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Marketplace enrollment period for health insurance opened Nov. 1 for Mobile residents.

What is Marketplace?

Marketplace is federal program that allows residents to compare and enroll in health coverage plans including Medicare programs like Blue Cross and Blue shield of Alabama and private government-sponsored ones like UnitedHealthcare.

How to enroll in the program?

Residents enroll in the program through an online health insurance application.

The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health are making sure Mobilians have access to application counselors if they need help filling out this year’s 2022 health plan.

These application counselors are certified and can help residents to complete eligibility and enrollment forms, according to a news release from the Mobile County Health Department.

This is a free service provided by all Family Health Centers in Mobile County, according to the release.

The enrollment period is open from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.

Residents who apply before midnight on Dec. 15 can get full coverage starting Jan. 1., according to the release.

To make an appointment with an application counselor, click here or call 251-690-8964.