‘Enough is Enough’ peaceful concert in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A peaceful concert titled “Enough is Enough” filled Langan Park in Mobile with music, dancing and conversations on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dozens turned out for the concert with social distancing in mind, coming out for the entertainment but also to be apart of the conversation. It was a family-oriented event with dancing, singing, even poetry readings all centered at calming racing tensions in our community. The announcer for the event, Octavian Johnson, told us, “We see what’s going on, we are no longer blind to it. It won’t be hidden in the shadows, we are going to bring it to the forefront we are going to demand a change and we are going to do it peacefully.”

One of the groups performing was the Culture Dance Crew, who shed light on the importance of adding youth to our conversations on heritage and racial equality. Their teacher, Prince Gwinn, said, “Our kids really need to know their culture and their heritage. So we were excited to bring them and celebrate cultures because we want to know everyone else’s culture as well.”

Lakeithia Smith, the organizer of the concert told us she hopes to hold more events just like this one in the future. She said, “Racism is a learned behavior so with that being said, why not unlearn it. The main message is it’s not black versus white, it’s not. At the end of the day, it’s love versus hate and I know that we all have been feeling tensions and so that is the stand enough is enough.”

